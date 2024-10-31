Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2025: Hurt Rishabh Pant leaves Delhi Capitals, owners in talks with Shreyas Iyer

The four retained players of DC are Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 02:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 02:31 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRishabh PantDelhi CapitalsShreyas Iyer

Follow us on :

Follow Us