<p>Lucknow Super Giants surprised everyone they broke the bank for wicketkeeper batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rishabh%20pant">Rishabh Pant</a> in the Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">IPL</a>) 2025 mega-auction. </p><p>The bid of Rs 27 crore broke all records for the most expensive buy ever in an auction. Incidentally, Punjab Kings had spent Rs 26.75 crore on Shreyas Iyer only minutes before. </p><p>Over the years, teams have bid massive amounts to secure a experienced Indian players. While foreign players are in more demand in mini-auctions, it is the Indians who attract big bids in mega-auctions.</p>.IPL 2026 Auction: From Mitchell Starc to Ben Stokes, here are the most expensive overseas buys over the years.<p>A few prominent Indians feature in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction that is set to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16. </p><p>Here are the most expensive Indian buys over the years</p>.<p>Rishabh Pant attracted a bid of Rs 27 crore in the 2025 mega auction. It was the highest-ever bid in an IPL auction. However, Pant had a disappointing season, having scored just over 100 runs in 13 matches before smashing a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final league game. </p>.<p>Shreyas Iyer entered the 2025 mega-auction on the back of winning the IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders as a captain. Punjab Kings went after the Indian batter and got him for Rs 26.75 crore. Iyer led the team to its first final since 2014 before falling short in the final. He also accumulated 604 runs at a staggering average of 50 and a strike rate of 175. </p>.<p>KKR made a surprise bid of Rs 23.75 crore for Venkatesh Iyer, who had played a key role in their third title in 2024, in the 2025 auction. However, Iyer was never given a settled position in the team and moved at all places within the middle order. In 11 matches, the all-rounder managed only 142 runs, making it a disappointing season. </p>.<p>India's most successful T20I bowler attracted a bid of Rs 18 crore from Punjab Kings in the 2025 auction. The left-arm pacer did not disappoint and picked up 21 wickets in the season, leading the franchise's bowling attack. He also maintained an economy of under 9 runs an over throughout the season. </p>.<p>Yuzvendra Chahal has the most wickets in IPL and it was no surprise that the leg spinner got Rs 18 crore from Punjab Kings in the 2025 auction. The bowler seemed to be out-of-form in the initial stages of the tournament. He also sat out for a few matches, before making a comeback. In 14 matches, Chahal picked up 16 wickets in the season. </p>