Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 Auction | From Rishabh Pant to Yuzvendra Chahal, here are the costliest Indian buys across seasons

A few prominent Indians feature in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction that is set to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Rishabh Pant: Rs 27 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shreyas Iyer: Rs 26.75 crore

Venkatesh Iyer: Rs 23.75 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arshdeep Singh: Rs 18 crore 

Yuzvendra Chahal: Rs 18 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 09:31 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIndian Premier LeagueIPL

Follow us on :

Follow Us