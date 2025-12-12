Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 Auction: Players who could set off a bidding war and take home big money

The BCCI announced a shortlist of 350 players, which was the increased to 359 after a few late additions.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 07:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Cameron Green 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Bishnoi 

Quinton de Kock 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Henry 

Akash Deep

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 07:53 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIPLIPL Auction

Follow us on :

Follow Us