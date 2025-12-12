<p>The excitement around the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">Indian Premier League</a> (IPL) 2026 auction builds up with the event scheduled on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. </p><p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bcci">BCCI</a>) announced a shortlist of 350 players, which was the increased to 359 after a few late additions.</p>.<p>According to the initial shortlist, 240 Indian and 110 overseas players were in the fray. The pool comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players.</p>.IPL 2026 Auction | From Rishabh Pant to Yuzvendra Chahal, here are the costliest Indian buys across seasons.<p>The 10 teams will be engaged in a bidding war to fill 77 slots, including 31 spots for overseas players.</p><p>The highest reserve price remains Rs 2 crore, with 40 players choosing to enter the auction in the bracket.</p><p>Here is a list of players who could be in demand as teams look to fix specific holes in the squads.</p>.<p>One of the most sought after players could be Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. The 26-year-old has been in stellar form in T20Is, having smashed three half centuries in eight matches at a strike rate of 168. </p><p>In IPL, Green has represented Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Across two seasons, he scored over 700 runs at a strike rate in excess of 150. Having missed the 2025 mega-auction due to an injury, Green is expected to be one of the costliest buys this year. </p>.<p>The young Indian leg spinner could start a bidding war between teams looking for an Indian tweaker. Bishnoi was a regular in the Indian team until early 2025, before falling out of favour. He was released by Lucknow Super Giants following an ordinary season. </p><p>The 25-year-old has played 77 matches in IPL and has accounted for 72 wickets. He first represented Punjab Kings before moving to Lucknow Super Giants. With few experienced Indian spinner, Bishnoi is expected to make a hefty amount in the upcoming auction. </p>.<p>The veteran South African wicketkeeper finds himself in the auction after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders. The 32-year-old also offers an explosive option at the top of the order. </p><p>De Kock has represented six teams across 12 seasons of IPL, accumulating over 3,300 runs in 115 matches, including two centuries and 24 fifties. </p><p>His recent exploits against India in the third ODI and the second T20I suggests that he is in form and can still be lethal with the bat, possibly interesting more teams than one in the auction. </p>.<p>The New Zealand pacer has been amongst the best in the world for a while. In 18 T20Is since 2024, Henry has taken 25 wickets at an average of 20. </p><p>Overall, in T20s, the speedster has more than 200 wickets at an economy of just over eight. Henry could be a hot property in the auction with the dearth of quality foreign pacers in the auction. </p>.<p>Akash Deep is one of the most experienced Indian pacers available in the auction.</p><p>Even though Deep does not have the best of IPL numbers, his experience in Indian colours could mean teams wanting pacers could go after him. The 30-year-old has picked up 59 wickets across 53 T20 matches. </p>