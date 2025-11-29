Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026: Faf du Plessis to skip game, but play in Pakistan Super League

Du Plessis made his IPL debut in 2012 for Chennai Super Kings and made an instant impression, making 398 runs.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 15:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 15:31 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIPLFaf Du Plessis

Follow us on :

Follow Us