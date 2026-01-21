Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Venkatesh Prasad places onus on RCB

The KSCA chief reminded the Bengaluru-based franchise of the affection fans have shown to them since its inception.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 13:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 13:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCricketIPLRCBVenkatesh PrasadKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us