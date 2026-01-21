<p>Newly-elected Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/venkatesh-prasad">Venkatesh Prasad </a>placed the onus squarely on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)</a> to keep their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> 2026 home matches at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinnaswamy-stadium">M Chinnaswamy Stadium </a>in Bengaluru.</p><p>The famed venue has been deprived of cricket since 11 fans were killed in a June 4-stampede during RCB's title celebrations.</p><p>The KSCA chief reminded the Bengaluru-based franchise of the affection fans have shown to them since its inception.</p>.IPL matches at Chinnaswamy stadium only after KSCA complies with safety upgrades?.<p>The Chinnaswamy has received conditional permission from the Karnataka government to hold IPL and international matches after the current KSCA regime held several rounds of talks with various state agencies since last month.</p><p>"We've received the conditional permission from government, and we're confident of getting an unconditional permission sooner rather than later, and after doing all this, I sincerely hope that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play all their seven home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium," Prasad said at a press conference in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Prasad’s plea assumes significance at a time when talks are gaining momentum of RCB shifting their home matches to Mumbai or Pune and Raipur.</p><p>“So, now the ball is in RCB's court. I also hope that RCB also gets involved and engages with the government for smooth conduct of the matches. So far, it has been only one sided. We're doing this for cricket. Whether it's IPL or international matches. We're doing this for cricket," he added.</p><p>Prasad reminded RCB management that the Bengaluru fans have stayed fanatically loyal with the franchise since its inception, and now it is obligatory for them to stand with their massive fan base.</p><p>"So, from here onwards, the RCB has to take things forward. It's the responsibility of the RCB to take this dialogue forward. It's their responsibility to come back here and play and not to take the game away from Bengaluru.</p><p>“They've grown to this level only because of having played in Bengaluru and because of the Bengaluru crowd. So, I've asked them to come and play here,” he said.</p><p>The former India pacer mentioned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the association an assurance of giving a few international matches in near future.</p><p>“We've already missed out on the Women's ODI World Cup and the men’s T20 World Cup. So, the BCCI had told us that we'll get some international matches to compensate for that, and that was their word during Tuesday’s IPL Governing Council meeting,” he added.</p><p>The 19th edition of IPL will be held from March 26 to May 31. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>