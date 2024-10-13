Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

I've learned to cope with pressure and failures: Sanju Samson thanks India's leadership group

Sanju Samson said the role clarity has also helped him to develop more awareness about his own game.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 05:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 05:51 IST
Cricketmental healthSanju SamsonfailureIndia vs BangladeshwinspressureSamson

Follow us on :

Follow Us