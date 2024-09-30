Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Jadeja seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets

With this, Jadeja joins the likes of Kapil Dev and R Ashwin as all-rounders with 300+ runs and 300+ wickets in Tests.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 08:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 08:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketRavindra JadejaTest cricketTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us