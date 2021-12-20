Jamieson modest about his instant success

Kyle Jamieson gave a brilliant first account of his talent when India toured New Zealand in February 2020. In his very first innings, the giant Kiwi bowler bagged 4/39, terrorising the Indian batsmen with his skilful use of lengths.

The 26-year-old 6’8’’ pacer continued to torment the Indians in the second Test too. Using his giant frame to good effect and cleverly mixing up the short and full-length deliveries, Jamieson continued to befuddle the tentative Indian batsmen, bagging a fifer in the second Test.

Since that sizzling debut series, Jamieson has grown rapidly. In 10 Tests, he’s bagged 52 wickets at an exceptional average of 16.03, including five five-wicket hauls. He has taken international cricket by storm and outshone his illustrious seniors Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

“I think there are a number of factors for my instant success,” said Jamieson in an exclusive chat with DH arranged by Amazon Prime Video, who will be making their debut in cricket streaming from January with New Zealand cricket. “I’ve been very fortunate to come into this group at a time when this team was having such great success. Tim, Trent and Wags (Neil Wagner) have been doing their job for a long period of time and doing it at such a high level.

“We haven’t played four seamers often before and I’ve been the fourth guy in the attack. Guys try to see them off and I end up picking the wickets. Some of the rewards are theirs. We’ve played in favourable conditions at times. I bring quite a small part to the number of wickets I’ve taken. But it’s nice to start your Test career in that fashion.”

Jamieson, who has become an integral member of the New Zealand in all formats, felt he’s plain lucky to be playing and learning the tricks of the trade from Southee and Boult.

“I honestly feel like I’m the luckiest guy in cricket now. You spoke about the greatness of Tim and Trent but I would put Wagner into that conversation as well. All three's records are exceptional. I just absorb all the knowledge from the guys like a sponge. There are a lot of other guys in the team.

“Tim and Trent have done their job at a world-class level for a long period of time. Wagner offers something different, like changing angles and lengths. Everyone brings something to the situation and conditions. I think that’s the beauty, we have four guys who don’t do the same thing. We kind of feed off each other and build pressure in different ways.”

Most non-subcontinent fast bowlers find India a hard place to tour but Jamieson did well in his first outing here too. In the opening Kanpur Test, he took three wickets apiece in each innings before discovering why Indians are Tigers at home, going wicketless in 18 overs in the second Test in Mumbai.

Jamieson said the two Tests were a great learning experience and he now wants to master the country next time he visits. “My initial takeaway is that I’ve got a lot of work to do. I want to come back and master the conditions. We had two contrasting games. We were very competitive in the Kanpur Test for long periods of time, putting ourselves in a position where we could have gone on to win that game that we couldn’t. Mumbai was drastic, we were never in it from the start. I’m very clear on where I need to improve to be competitive when I come back to India, whether it’s coloured clothing or whites or franchise cricket.”

A lot of controversies have erupted since Virat Kohli decided to step down as the skipper of the Indian T20I side. Kohli now has been removed as ODI captain, retaining only the Test mantle. Jamieson, who played under Kohli for RCB, felt the Delhiite's energy is infectious.

"He’s an incredible guy. I spent only a short period of time in the IPL with him. We’ve shared some bit of banter during that time as well. It shows what a guy he is, he’s a very friendly guy, you can have those banter on the field, you can have a conversation after the game, I just thought he was an incredible leader.

"His passion and energy to win games and titles is something that has always impressed me. The hunger and drive to grow, not only his game but the team and country. What he’s done for the game and what he’ll do for the game is pretty special."

Jamieson also welcomed Amazon Prime Video's deal with New Zealand Cricket, saying it'll go a long way in boosting the sport there. "I think it’s pretty special. It’s one of the biggest companies globally and to have the relationship is pretty cool. To grow the game and to reach new people, hopefully. Nowadays people enjoy their games in different ways. Growing both the men’s and women’s games is very healthy. It’s a journey you want to be a part of. From a technological point of view, streaming is going to be the way forward."