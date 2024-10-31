Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Jansen, Coetzee back for India T20Is after 'conditioning breaks'

Kagiso Rabada, on the other hand, has been rested for the series.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 11:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 11:52 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketSouth Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us