Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ICC Test rankings, Jaiswal jumps to third position

Rishabh Pant, too, remained in the top 10, dropping three spots to ninth, with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on 15th and 16th, respectively.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 10:55 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 10:55 IST
