Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ICC Test rankings, Jaiswal jumps to third position

<p>Dubai: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is back at the summit of the ICC Test bowling rankings following his match haul of six wickets in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.</p>.<p>The 30-year-old replaced his India team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin - Player of the Series against Bangladesh - at the top of the chart.</p>.<p>Spinner Ravindra Jadeja maintained his sixth place, while fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav stayed in 16th.</p>.<p>In batting, Player of the Match from the Kanpur Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal, moved to a career-high third position after just 11 Tests. Jaiswal played scintillating knocks of 72 and 51 and helped India win the rain-marred match by seven wickets.</p>.<p>With 792 rating points, the 22-year-old is behind second-placed Kane Williamson (829) and Joe Root (899).</p>.<p>Also, veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli is back in the top 10, gaining six places to rise to the sixth position after knocks of 47 and 29 in Kanpur.</p>.<p>Rishabh Pant, too, remained in the top 10, dropping three spots to ninth, with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on 15th and 16th, respectively.</p>.<p>As for the all-rounders, there has been no significant change in the rankings, with Jadeja holding the top spot, followed by Ashwin at second and Axar Patel at seventh.</p>.<p>In team rankings, India were in the second spot with 120 rating points, separated from leader Australia by four points, while England remained in the third place with 108 points.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Indians continued to rule the World Test Championship (WTC) table, having a point percentage of 74.24 per cent after 11 fixtures, above second-placed Australia (62.50 per cent in 12 Tests).</p>