Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India actively negotiating trade pact with US, EU: Piyush Goyal

India is negotiating a trade pact with Oman, and at the same time, Bahrain and Qatar want to enter into negotiations, he said.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 06:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 06:49 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsPiyush GoyalEuropean UnionTariffTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us