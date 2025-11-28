<p>Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a grand welcome during a roadshow he held along the Bannanje–Kalsanka stretch in Udupi on Friday, ahead of his visit to the Sri Krishna Mutt. </p><p>The entire route came alive with cheers as thousands of people had lined up on both sides of the road, eager to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. Modi waved at people and acknowledged them.<br><br>Many showered flowers as Modi's cavalcade passed by, while others waved enthusiastically, creating a festive atmosphere. </p><p>BJP workers had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the success of the event, distributing caps, shawls, masks, and T-shirts to the crowds that had gathered in large numbers. </p><p>Some were holding BJP and saffron flags to greet the Prime Minister. </p><p>On his arrival at Adi Udupi, Modi was welcomed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T K, BJP State president B Y Vijayendra and others. </p>.<p>Earlier, Modi, who landed at the Mangaluru International Airport, was welcomed by Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.</p><p>MLAs Rajesh Naik and Bhagirathi Murulya, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H and others were present.</p><p>From Mangaluru, Modi proceeded to Udupi in a chopper. </p><p>He is scheduled to visit the Udupi Krishna Mutt and take part in a programme.</p><p><strong>'Laksha kanta Gita parayana'</strong></p><p>Hundreds of women have commenced recitation of the Bhagavad Gita as a part of 'Laksha kanta Gita parayana' in Udupi since morning. Modi will recite the 15th Adhyaya of the Bhagavad Gita.</p>