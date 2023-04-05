KKR rope in Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore

KKR rope in Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore

Roy, who first featured in the 2017 edition of the IPL for Gujarat Lions, last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 05 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 15:20 ist
England opener Jason Roy. Credit: AFP Photo

England opener Jason Roy was on Wednesday roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to give the side a boost following injury to regular captain Shreyas Iyer and the pullout of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

KKR did not elaborate whether Roy will be available for the their IPL home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

The two-time IPL champions were dealt a huge injury blow when Iyer was ruled out for the entire season due to a back injury, while Shakib pulled out citing personal and national commitments.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England's Jason Roy for Rs. 2.8 crore for the TATA IPL 2023 from his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore," said KKR in a statement on Wednesday.

Roy, who first featured in the 2017 edition of the IPL for Gujarat Lions, last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 2021, he played five games, scoring 150 runs, including a half-century.

The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1,522 runs at a strike-rate of 137.61 with eight fifties.

Roy is likely to replace Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who opened in their match against Punjab Kings and scored 22 from 16 balls. The purple brigade already have N Jagadeesan to don the gloves.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Jason Roy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

Easter in Iran

Easter in Iran

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

 