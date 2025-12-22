Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna to turn out for Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Slotted in Group A, defending champions Karnataka will take on arch-rivals Tamil Nadu on December 29, play Tripura on January 3 and Rajasthan on January 6.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 18:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Prasidh Krishna.

Prasidh Krishna.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 18:25 IST
Cricket newsKarnatakaKL RahulPrasidh KrishnaVijay Hazare Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us