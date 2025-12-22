<p>Bengaluru: Star India batter KL Rahul has confirmed his availability for the January 3 and 6 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Karnataka while fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has committed to play three matches ahead of ODI engagements against a visiting New Zealand side.</p><p>“Yes, KL has confirmed that he’ll play on Jan 3 and 6 while Prasidh will play both those games as well as another match on Dec 29,” newly-appointed chairman of the selection committee Amit Verma told DH. “Both players will then leave on Jan 7 to assemble with the Indian team for the New Zealand series.”</p>.Huge pay hike for domestic women cricketers, match officials.<p>Slotted in Group A, defending champions Karnataka will take on arch-rivals Tamil Nadu on December 29, play Tripura on January 3 and Rajasthan on January 6. Karnataka play all their matches in Ahmedabad with other group members being the newly-crowned Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy champions Jharkhand, Kerala, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh. </p>.<p>According to BCCI’s latest diktat, all fit India internationals will have to play a minimum of two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the national one-day championship that kicks off across various venues on December 24. </p>