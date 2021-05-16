Kohli is best batsman in world, can get under your skin: Tim Paine

Tim Paine hails Kohli as the best batsman in the world

  • May 16 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 17:22 ist
Australia cricket captain Tim Paine (R) and India cricket captain Virat Kohli (L). Credit: AFP File Photo

Virat Kohli is the batsman in the world who has the habit of getting under opposition's skin, feels Australia captain Tim Paine.

Recollecting their on-field spat during the 2018-19 series Down Under, the 36-year-old said he will always "remember" the "competitive" Indian skipper.

"For Virat Kohli, I've said many times, he seems like the type of player you would love to have on your team. He is competitive. He is the best batsman in the world," Paine said on the 'Gilly and Goss' podcast.

"He (Kohli) is challenging to play against and he can get under your skin because he is so good and he is so competitive.

India, led by Kohli, enjoyed an unprecedented summer Down Under in 2018-2019, winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, their first-ever Test series win on the Australian soil and the two skippers were involved in several on-field tussles during the series.

"But yeah, for me from where I came from, sharing a feud with him four years ago, He is certainly someone I will always remember," Paine said. 

