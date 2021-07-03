'Kohli operates at 200%, inspires teammates to do same'

Kohli operates at 200%, inspires teammates to do same, says KL Rahul

There were criticisms of Kohli's captaincy following India's defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final as he still has not been able to lift an ICC trophy

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jul 03 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 15:57 ist
India skipper Virat Kohli. Credit: AFP File Photo

India skipper Virat Kohli "operates at 200" per cent and has the unbelievable ability to inspire his teammates to do the same, reckons stylish batsman KL Rahul.

"Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200 (per cent). 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200 (per cent)," Rahul said in a video for Forbes India.

"He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200 (per cent)."

Also Read | Mental block? Gavaskar spells out why India haven't won an ICC trophy since 2013

Rahul didn't get a chance to play but he was part of the Indian squad at the World Test Championships final against New Zealand at Southampton.

There were criticisms of Kohli's captaincy following India's defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final as he still has not been able to lift an ICC trophy.

Under Kohli, India failed to win the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup.

India will next play a five-match Test series against hosts England starting on August 4. 

