Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Kohli, Rohit leave in first batch as Team India heads for Australian tour

India is due to play three ODIs starting Sunday in Perth followed by Adelaide and Sydney.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 07:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 07:48 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliRohit SharmaCricketIndia vs Australia

Follow us on :

Follow Us