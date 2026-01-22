Menu
KSCA to cease incomplete leagues, fresh season from April

"We have decided to cease all cricketing activities of last season, including the academy work and the tournaments, and we start afresh from April," said KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 20:51 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 20:51 IST
