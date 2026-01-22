KSCA to cease incomplete leagues, fresh season from April

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association has decided to end the 2024-25 season, which was yet to be completed, and the new season will commence from April 15. </p>.<p>"We have decided to cease all cricketing activities of last season, including the academy work and the tournaments, and we start afresh from April," said KSCA secretary Santosh Menon. </p>.<p>"Our season starts at the beginning of April; unfortunately, for reasons I don't want to elaborate, last year's season was pending. So, we have made a decision -- a very conscious call from the cricketers in the Cricket Advisory Committee, as well as the cricketers who are supporting us.</p>.<p>The CAC comprises Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Sunil Joshi, Vijay Bharadwaj and Jayashree Doraiswamy. </p>.IPL matches at Chinnaswamy stadium only after KSCA complies with safety upgrades?.<p>In the meantime, between March 1 and April 15, the KSCA will concentrate on backend work such as getting the grounds and wickets in shape, have refresher course for umpires, scorers, and video analysts, and having programmes for curators. </p>.<p>"The assurance from this committee as of today is that we will ensure that all tournaments, Group I and Group II, men and women, will be completed well in time (by about September 30) so that it doesn't overlap with the BCCI season, Menon added. </p>