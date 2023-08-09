Lost and found, Abhinav Manohar ready for red-ball challenge

“When Abhiram sir told me that his committee was seriously considering at handing me a Ranji Trophy Karnataka cap for the upcoming season, I was totally lost for words,” the 28-year-old, who first made big news when Gujarat Titans lapped him for Rs 2.60 crore at the 2022 IPL mega auction, told DH.

“Not often do selectors, especially the head of the committee, tell a player that they are one of the contenders. Considering the fact that I’ve been labelled as a white-ball player because of my aggressive style, it came as a surprise that I would be picked for red-ball cricket.

“Ever since I started playing cricket as a kid and went on to represent Karnataka at age group cricket, donning the Ranji Trophy cap in the Ranji Trophy has been my dream. After missing the bus during the crucial years, I finally feel my perseverance paying off. I want to perform exceedingly well in the upcoming KSCA tournaments after Maharaja Cup to strengthen my case. I can’t wait to wear the whites for Karnataka.”

Manohar, like many promising young cricketers in the State, couldn’t graduate to the senior level in his early 20s despite some decent outings at the age-group level. Karnataka then were blessed with exceptional batters, some who even went to make a name for themselves with the Indian team.

When available, players like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair and R Samarth were automatic choices, meaning fresh faces had to be exceptionally good to stand a chance of getting even a look-in.

With time running out and his hopes diminishing with each passing season, Manohar switched his focus to white-ball cricket, hoping that could gather a second wind to his cricketing career.