Marsh stars as Australia regain top spot in T20 rankings from England

Mitchell Marsh marked his return to the world stage by leading Australia to a five-wicket consolation win over England at Southampton on Tuesday as they regained top spot in the global Twenty20 rankings from their arch-rivals.

Australia were cruising to a modest target of 146 at 70-1 even though they had rested dynamic opener David Warner in one of three changes to their side.

But they lost three wickets for 17 runs to be 87-4 before Marsh (39 not out) and Ashton Agar (16 not out) saw Australia to victory with three balls to spare.

England, however, still won the three-match series 2-1.

Australia's slump started when Marcus Stoinis holed out off Tom Curran before dangerman Glenn Maxwell fell for just six when he reverse-swept leg-spinner Adil Rashid to short third man.

Rashid, who should have dismissed Aaron Finch for 27 only for wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to drop a skyed chance, then bowled the Australia captain for 39 with a superb googly.

And with the last ball of his spell, Rashid caught and bowled star batsman Steve Smith to finish with excellent figures of 3-21 from his four overs.

Australia were now 100-5, needing 46 more to win off the last seven overs.

But the recalled Marsh, in his first competitive match for Australia since a one-day international in March, settled their nerves with a six and a four in an 16th over from fast bowler Mark Wood that cost 14 runs.

When Agar drove Curran down the ground for four, Australia needed just one off the last over, bowled by Chris Jordan.

Marsh, however, could not score off the first two balls.

But the third saw him run the decisive single, although he would have been out if Joe Denly had hit the stumps with his throw from mid-off.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc led a disciplined bowling display as Australia held a revamped England to 145-6.

Fast bowler Starc took 1-20, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa returning fine figures of 2-34.

Jonny Bairstow, with 55, was the only England batsman to pass 30.

But England were without captain Eoin Morgan (dislocated finger) and fellow star batsman Jos Buttler, absent for personal reasons after making a match-winning 77 not out in a six-wicket victory on Sunday.

Bairstow, who struggled early on, struck left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and Zampa for two huge sixes.

But Sam Billings, recalled in the absence of Buttler and Morgan, miscued a reverse sweep off Zampa that was well caught by Finch at slip.

Bairstow completed a 41-ball fifty with a superb straight six off Zampa.

However, he was out soon afterwards when caught and bowled after mistiming a pull off Agar.

Stand-in England captain Moeen Ali made 23 before he hoisted Starc to deep midwicket where Smith, fearful of touching the boundary rope and conceding a six, threw the ball up into the infield to complete a well-judged catch.

England, the 50-over world champions, and Australia will now head north to Manchester for a three-match one-day international series starting on Friday.