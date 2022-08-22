Mayers ton powers West Indies to 301 against New Zealand in third ODI

Mayers ton powers West Indies to 301 against NZ

Mayer's 105 off 110 balls with 12 fours and three sixes dominated an opening stand of 173 with Shai Hope (51)

  Aug 22 2022
Kyle Mayers (R) of West Indies scratch his cheek after Tom Latham (L) of New Zealand hits 4 during the 3rd and final ODI match. Credit: AFP Photo

Kyle Mayers' lashed a brilliant century and captain Nicholas Pooran blasted 91 off 55 balls as the West Indies scored a formidable 301 for eight in the third and final fixture of their three-match one-day international series against New Zealand on Sunday.

Mayer's 105 off 110 balls with 12 fours and three sixes dominated an opening stand of 173 with Shai Hope (51) but Pooran's explosive contribution was necessary to push the home side beyond the 300-run mark.

Pooran, under pressure to deliver with the bat in a team which fell flat in the second fixture two days earlier, responded in the most impressive manner possible at Kensington Oval.

He belted nine sixes and four fours in just 14 overs at the crease, taking a particular liking to Lockie Ferguson as New Zealand's fastest bowler conceded 80 runs in his ten-over allotment.

In stark contrast to Ferguson's misery, spinner Mitchell Santner was a model of excellent containment in claiming two for 38 while left-arm swing bowler Trent Boult was the leading wicket-taker with three for 53.

