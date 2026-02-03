<p>The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), that lays down the rules and regulations of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Cricket">cricket</a>, has brought about 73 changes in the laws of the sport. </p><p>The amendments will come into force -- from village cricket to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Test%20cricket%20">Tests </a>-- from October 2026. </p><p>The new edition of Laws of Cricket, which has not been updated since 2022, has been drafted to ensure laws are ‘up to date and fit for the modern game and that they should be as inclusive as possible’, according to MCC.</p><p>Here are some of the major laws that have been changed:</p><p><strong>Mandatory completion of the final over</strong></p><p>One major change is that the last over of the day will be completed mandatorily even if a wicket falls during a multi-day match, as not doing so takes “the drama out of the game”.</p>.T20 World Cup 2026: 'Homecoming' for army of Indian-origin cricketers .<p>“It was felt unfair that, if a fielding side takes a wicket in the final over of the day, the batting side does not have to send out a new batter,” MCC said on its website. </p><p>“The new change means that the final over of the day will be bowled fully, even if a wicket falls during it (assuming conditions remain fit),” it added.</p><p><strong>'Bunny hop catch'</strong></p><p>The MCC laws will now prohibit the 'bunny hop catch. A fielder going beyond the boundary can now touch the ball only once while airborne, “and then, having done so, to be wholly grounded within the boundary for the rest of the duration of that delivery.” </p><p>If a fielder throws the ball from outside the boundary to his teammate who is inside it, and subsequently steps outside, then a boundary will be scored.</p><p><strong>Overthrow defined</strong></p><p>The MCC said it was defining an ‘overthrow’ for the first time.</p><p>It said, “An overthrow is an attempt to direct the ball towards the stumps to stop run-scoring or attempt a run out. A misfield – whether an attempt to stop the ball or pass it to another fielder close to the boundary – should not be treated as an overthrow.” </p><p><strong>Deliberate short run</strong></p><p>Another law that has been updates is that the fielding side will now have the right to determine which batter is on strike when it comes to deliberate short running.</p><p>“This is now one of three times that players will be permitted to determine who is on strike for the next delivery. Law 41.5 (where a fielder obstructs the batter) has long been one such occasion, but this clause, and Law 37.5.2, when a batter is out obstructing a catch, will now give that power to the fielding captain,” the MCC said.</p><p><strong>Wicketkeeper relief</strong> </p><p>In another major change, the MCC laws will no longer penalise the wicket-keepers for having their gloves in front of the stumps when the bowler runs up.</p><p>“Wicket-keepers cannot come in front of the stumps to collect the ball until it has passed the striker’s wicket or made contact with their bat or person – that remains the case,” MCC said.</p><p>“But in a DRS age, umpires were noticing that some keepers move level with, or in front of, the stumps while the bowler is running up – technically a No-ball, but not something that would give them any advantage.” “The Law has now changed so that it is only after the ball is released that the wicket-keeper must be wholly behind the stumps. This brings the wording in line with a fielder’s position,” it added.</p><p><strong>Laminated bats</strong></p><p>Further, club that houses the Lord's Cricket Ground, also legalised the use of laminated bats </p><p>The MCC legalised used of laminated bats for “open age cricket rather than just junior cricket” in an attempt to slow the rising costs of bats around the world.</p><p>The use of laminated bats -- made by bonding two or more pieces of woods -- is now permitted in “open age cricket” to meet the rising costs of bats around the world.</p><p>“MCC has spent considerable time testing these bats, and it is not felt that laminated bats will give a significant performance advantage. However, it is expected that, at the top level of the game, bats will remain a single piece of willow,” the MCC said.</p> .When cricket takes a back seat | Past instances of teams forfeiting matches in ICC events.<p><strong>'Dead ball' rule updated</strong> </p><p>The ball will be considered “finally settled” when it is in the hands of a fielder or stationary on the ground, said MCC, in contrast to the earlier law of being a "dead ball" only when in the hands of the wicketkeeper or the bowler. </p><p>“The ball no longer has to be in the bowler’s or the wicketkeeper’s hands to be finally settled,” it said.</p>