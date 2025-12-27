Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Melbourne test hero Tongue says he considered retirement due to injuries

Tongue ⁠missed the first two tests Down Under, but replaced Atkinson ‌in the third, impressing with a four-wicket spell in the ‌second innings in Adelaide.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 08:53 IST
Cricket newsEnglandAshes

Follow us on :

Follow Us