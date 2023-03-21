MI beat RCB by 4 wickets in WPL

MI beat RCB by 4 wickets in WPL

Amelia Kerr (3/22) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/24) shared five wickets between them

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Mar 21 2023, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 19:06 ist
Mumbai Indians' Pooja Vastrakar (L) plays a shot during the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL). Credit: AFP Photo

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in their last league match of the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.

Amelia Kerr (3/22) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/24) shared five wickets between them, while Issy Wong (2/26) accounted for two and Saika Ishaque (1/31) claimed one as MI restricted RCB to a modest 125 after opting to bowl.

Also Read | Losing good players dented our composition: Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj

Ellyse Perry (29 off 38 balls) and skipper Smriti Mandhana (24 off 25 balls) got starts but couldn't capitalise and it took a blitz from Richa Ghosh (29 off 13 balls) to take RCB across the 100-run mark.

In reply, MI chased down the target in 16.3 overs, scoring 129 for six with Kerr smashing an unbeaten 27-ball 31 and Yastika Bhatia making 26-ball 30 at the top.

Brief Score:

RCB: 125 for 9 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 29, Ellyse Perry 29; Amelia Kerr 3/22).

MI: 129 for 6 in 16.3 overs (Amelia Kerr 31 not out, Yastika Bhatia 30; Kanika Ahuja 2/5)

Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sports News
Cricket
Women's Premier League

