MI beat RCB by 4 wickets in WPL

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in their last league match of the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.
Amelia Kerr (3/22) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/24) shared five wickets between them, while Issy Wong (2/26) accounted for two and Saika Ishaque (1/31) claimed one as MI restricted RCB to a modest 125 after opting to bowl.
Ellyse Perry (29 off 38 balls) and skipper Smriti Mandhana (24 off 25 balls) got starts but couldn't capitalise and it took a blitz from Richa Ghosh (29 off 13 balls) to take RCB across the 100-run mark.
In reply, MI chased down the target in 16.3 overs, scoring 129 for six with Kerr smashing an unbeaten 27-ball 31 and Yastika Bhatia making 26-ball 30 at the top.
Brief Score:
RCB: 125 for 9 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 29, Ellyse Perry 29; Amelia Kerr 3/22).
MI: 129 for 6 in 16.3 overs (Amelia Kerr 31 not out, Yastika Bhatia 30; Kanika Ahuja 2/5)
