MI pacer Rasikh Salam banned for 2 yrs for age-fudging

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday banned 17-year-old Jammu and Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam over the issue of submission of faulty birth certificate and fudging his age.

Salam was a part of the India U-19 squad that is scheduled to leave for England for an ODI tri-series to be held there from July 21. The BCCI withdrew Salam's name and roped in Prabhat Maurya as Salam's replacement for the series.

"Rasikh Salam has been banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy – submission of faulty birth certificate to BCCI," the BCCI said in a release.

Salam featured in a couple of Ranji Trophy matches as a pacer for the Jammu and Kashmir team recently. He was then picked up by the Mumbai Indians franchise for the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League and became the youngest to debut for the team at 17 years and 353 days, reported Sportstar. He was picked by the franchise for Rs 20 lakh at the auctions held in December 2018.

He was also the only player from Jammu and Kashmir to feature in this year's IPL and only the second player from the region to play in the IPL after Jammu and Kashmir captain Parvez Rasool.

The revised U-19 squad:

Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, PrabhatMaurya, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (WK), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj.

(With inputs from PTI)