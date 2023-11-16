Mitchell proves his mettle

Mumbai: The moment Mark Chapman slog-swept Kuldeep Yadav into the very busy hands of Ravindra Jadeja in the 44th over, you could see the fight go out of Daryl Mitchell’s body.
He threw his head back in disgust and proceeded to throw his bat to the ground before undoing his gloves and taking off his helmet. As he stood alone with his arms at his hips every so often trying to keep sweat from entering his eyes, you couldn’t help but feel bad for him.
Given how this tournament has played out, Mitchell’s 134 from 119 balls might not fall in the category of earth-shattering, but for close to two hours Mitchell gave New Zealand the hope that they could repeat what they had done to India four years ago at the 2019 World Cup.
Have them feel the heat, and that is more than what any team has done this World Cup. The hosts have been far and away the best side and looks like they’re going the distance. That Mitchell was able to orchestrate a couple of centuries against the most fearsome and rounded bowling attack this World Cup has seen is telling of just how good a batter he is.
That he ended his World Cup campaign with 552 runs at an average of 69 and is still only fourth on the top run-getters list is emblematic of the run-scoring spree this World Cup has been about, but the fact that he is the only person to score a century, let alone two, against India is what sets him apart.
Mitchell scored an eye-catching 130 against the hosts when they met the first time around in Dharamsala nearly a month ago.
“Mitchell, phenomenal player and just the ultimate competitor, he goes out there, he loves the occasion, and he's been outstanding for us throughout this whole tournament,” said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson at the post-match press conference.
"...And to go out and do what he did today, giving us a chance, albeit a slimmest chance, but will take anything when you're chasing 400, was a fine effort from a world-class player.”
Mitchell himself wasn’t particularly pleased with the work he had done. “I am disappointed to not get across the line. At the halfway mark, I was hoping it would dew up a little bit and we might be able to chase it down,” he said in the mixed zone.
This is coming from someone who was scoring at under run-a-ball even at the time of his half-century. Save for a few classic drives, Mitchell didn’t look like he knew what he was doing in pursuit of 397.
He was all about the dinks to third man and nudges in the ‘V’, but once that custom-built straight drive helped him clear the ropes off Shami in the 17th over, you knew he had other plans for the evening.
That one shot would inspire six others, but none of them was as big as the one he struck off Jadeja in the 27th over. The 107-metre monster silenced the crowd like nothing else had until that point.
As Mitchell got more and more comfortable with the pitch, he extended his arms further and further to take New Zealand past 200 in 30.1 overs. That meant New Zealand now had only 198 runs to get from 20 overs.
By Twenty20 International standards, a very achievable target. Not in ODIs though. While there have been some exceptional chases in this tournament, New Zealand and Mitchell would need to do something no team has ever done before to get there. But with 29 balls left in the innings and the game already out of reach, Mitchell was undone by Mohammed Shami.
It’s fitting, though, that the best bowler in this tournament put away one of the best batters in this edition.