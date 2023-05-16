MS Dhoni signing shirt was an ‘emotional moment’ for me, says Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar reveals experiencing an "emotional moment" when he got MS Dhoni's autograph on his shirt after Chennai Super Kings' last league round match at the Chepauk against Kolkata Knight Riders in this IPL.

Gavaskar, who was on the field with the broadcast unit after the game on Sunday night, requested Dhoni to sign his shirt as CSK players were doing a lap of honour around the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"When I got to know about Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are going to take a lap of honour at Chepauk, I decided to create a special memory. That’s why I ran towards MSD to take his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

“So, I went to Mahi and requested him to sign an autograph on the shirt that I was wearing. It was so nice of him to acknowledge it. It was a very emotional moment for me because this fellow has made immense contributions to Indian cricket,” he said in a release.

CSK are currently placed second in the standings and look set to make the IPL playoffs. But it is yet to be determined whether Dhoni-led side would be back at the Chepauk, which will host the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator.

“Of course, he will get a chance to play here if CSK qualifies for the playoffs. But I decided to make that moment special. I was fortunate enough that someone in the camera unit had a marker pen. So, I am thankful to that person as well,” said Gavaskar, also a former India captain.

Gavaskar also recalled two special moments of Indian cricket history.

"Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 WC Trophy and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 WC final are the two cricketing moments I would love to see before I die,” he said.