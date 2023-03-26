MI crowned WPL champions after beating DC by 7 wkts

Mumbai Indians crowned WPL champions after beating Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals had scored 131/9 after opting to bat first

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 26 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 22:52 ist
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) plays a shot during the WPL final in Mumbai, March 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

The Mumbai Indians on Sunday were crowned the champions of the maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) tournament after beating the Delhi Capitals in the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Having opted to bat first, DC managed to score 131/9 in 20 overs, but a competitive MI defeated their opponents by 7 wickets, with three balls to spare.

More to follow...

Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
Women's Premier League
WPL
Cricket
Sports News

