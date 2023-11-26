Mumbai Indians have struck gold: Ashwin on Pandya's potential return to his old franchise

"Mumbai Indians have never given players on trade. I don't think it has happened ever. But, how does that XI look like if Hardik goes back who's an MI-grown player? There's three times when a captain has been traded. One, yours truly, second is Ajinkya Rahane and now Hardik Pandya."

Pandya began his Indian Premier League career with MI in 2015 and was a part of the side until 2021. He won four titles with Mumbai Indians.

Following the inclusion of GT into the competition in 2022, he was picked up by the Ahmedabad-based franchise and was also made the captain of the side.

He led GT to title success in their debut season and helped them finish as the runner-up in IPL 2023.