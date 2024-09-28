Musheer Khan stable after road accident but set to miss Irani Cup, initial Ranji games

Lucknow: Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan, younger brother of India batter Sarfaraz, is "stable" after suffering a road accident on the outskirts of Lucknow but is set to miss cricketing action for a prolonged period starting with the upcoming Irani Cup.

The 19-year-old is expected to be out of action for at least three months due to neck injuries he sustained in the accident, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai's matches at the start of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, starting from October 11.

It is learnt that Musheer was en route to Lucknow from Azamgarh, his hometown, for the Irani Cup beginning on October 1. He was accompanied by his father Naushad Khan, who also suffered minor scratches in the accident that took place on the Purvanchal Expressway after his car hit a divider and overturned.

Dr Bhola Singh, Medical Superintendent at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, said in a statement that the cricketer is out of danger.

"Cricketer Musheer Khan, injured in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway, was brought to the emergency department of Medanta Hospital due to pain in his neck. His treatment is being conducted under the supervision of Dr Dharmendra Singh, Director of the Department of Orthopedics.

"His condition is stable and he is out of danger," Dr Singh said in the statement.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said Musheer is currently "stable, conscious, and well-oriented".