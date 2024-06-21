New Pakistan Test coach Gillespie to arrive next month

He said some senior players are likely to be given rest from the series as Gillespie also wants to look at the back-up talent in the country.

The source said that Masood has already indicated to the PCB that he wants Babar Azam in the Test team for the coming series but other senior players will be given a break.

Mohsin Naqvi is expected to hold a press conference next week to outline the major decisions of the Board in the wake of the failed World Cup campaign and also address the issues of groupings in the team.

"Naqvi is not one to shy away from being straightforward on what went wrong in the Pakistan team. Apparently Babar has also complained about the productivity of some players in the team during the World Cup and before that.

"He is likely to make his complaints clear in his report to the PCB," the source said.