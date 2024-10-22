Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

New Zealand must adapt quickly, says Daryl Mitchell as spin-friendly surface beckons at Pune

Mitchell said the visitors would want to move on from the win at Bengaluru.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 11:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 11:16 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew Zealand cricketDaryl MitchellIndia-New Zealand series

Follow us on :

Follow Us