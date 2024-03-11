Water crisis poses no threat to IPL games in Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: There appears to be no immediate threat to the conduct of three Indian Premier League matches in the first leg of the tournament at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with the KSCA saying they are confident of complying with the new order from the state government as the water processed from the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the stadium would meet their demands.

Bengaluru is reeling under a severe water crisis this summer and the hard-pressed Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board issued an order last week, prohibiting the use of drinking and ground water for non-essential purposes like gardening, vehicle washing among other non-essential utilisation while directing huge apartment complexes and offices to use STP water for such activities.

“We are studying the new government order and I don’t want to say anything before we go through it completely,” said KSCA CEO Shubendu Ghosh. “The office bearers and I are having detailed discussions on it and we are confident of complying with the norms that have been laid out. KSCA already has an STP and we just need to figure out what the new stipulations are and how we can abide by them.”