sports cricket

Pakistan beaten by dominant England, first team to lose Test match after scoring 500+ in first innings

With Abrar Ahmed not batting due to illness, the tourists reduced Pakistan to 220-9 after some early resistance to spark huge celebrations among a small but vocal group of travelling English fans.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 07:49 IST

Comments
Published 11 October 2024, 07:49 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanEnglandTest match

