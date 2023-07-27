Pakistan dominates ICC World Test Championship table with series sweep against Sri Lanka

Pakistan consolidated its top spot in the 2023-24 ICC World Test Championship table after a a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the first Test at Galle, while they emerged an innings and 222-run winner in the second Test at Colombo.

With this series win, Pakistan has accumulated 24 points from the two Tests, while its point percentage stays at 100 per cent. Pakistan will next face Australia in an away series which features three Tests.

India remained second in the WTC table with 16 points following a 1-0 series triumph over the West Indies. India's point percentage is 66.67per cent.

Current WTC champions by Australia is at third (26 points - 54.17per cent), England at fourth (14 points - 29.17per cent) and West Indies at fifth (4 points - 16.67per cent).

The final of the present cycle will be played in June 2025 between the top two nations in the table at Lord's in London.