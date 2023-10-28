Pakistan boss Arthur warns of 'witch hunt' against Azam, management

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur warned against a "witch hunt" targeting captain Babar Azam and team management after the South Asian side suffered their fourth consecutive defeat at the One-Day International Cricket World Cup.

Denting their semi-final hopes, Pakistan lost by one wicket against an in-form South African team in a thrilling contest in India's Chennai on Friday.

After defeats against arch-rivals India and Australia, the 1992 world champions slumped to an eight-wicket loss against a lower-ranked Afghanistan side before suffering another upset against the Proteas.

Sitting in sixth, Pakistan now face the prospect of an early exit from the quadrennial tournament despite starting the campaign as one of the favourites. Still, Arthur backed Azam and the management.