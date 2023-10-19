Pakistani actress promises fish dinner date with Bengali boy if Bangladesh beats India

With the ICC World Cup under way, the cricket fervour has reached new heights, but not as much as Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari whose elevated spirits has amused fans.
She has promised to go on a fish dinner date with Bengali boy if Bangladesh avenges Pakistan’s humiliating defeat at the hands of their arch rival, India last saturday.
“InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India," Sehar posted on X.
Last weekend, the Indian side led by Rohit Sharma registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win over Pakistan - the latter's only defeat in the World Cup campauign so far. In order to face India again, the Babar Azam-led pack will have to qualify for at least the semi-finals.
The game witnessed high drama even after its conclusion with Pakistan Cricket Board lodging a formal protest with International cricket Council (ICC) over ‘delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup’ 2023.
The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023, PCB posted on X(formerly Twitter).