Pat Cummins named new Australia test captain

Steve Smith will be Cummins' deputy

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Nov 26 2021, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 08:35 ist
Pat Cummins. Credit: Reuters Photo

Fast bowler Pat Cummins was named the 47th captain of the Australia test team on Friday in place of Tim Paine, who stood down from the position last week.

Paine resigned after revelations he had been investigated and cleared over sexually explicit text messages sent to a female former colleague four years ago.

Steve Smith will be Cummins' deputy, Cricket Australia said in a statement

