PCB to hold workshop on Pakistan cricket's future; Babar, Masood among senior players likely to attend

Lahore: Captains Babar Azam and Shan Masood, along with other senior players, will attend a day-long workshop on Monday, convened by the PCB to outline the future vision for Pakistan cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has named the day-long workshop the "Strategic Connection Camp," to be held at a local hotel.

Along with captains Babar Azam and Shan Masood, senior players Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in attendance.