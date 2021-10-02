Pink Ball Test: Australia trail India by 234 runs

Pink Ball Test: Australia 143/4 at close on Day 3, trail India by 234 runs

Elysse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner were batting on 27 and 13 respectively at stumps

PTI
PTI, Gold Coast,
  • Oct 02 2021, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 19:12 ist
Team India celebrate taking a wicket. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Replying to India's 377 for eight, Australia reached 143 for 4 in their first innings at stumps on the third day of the rain-marred women's day/night Test against India here on Saturday.

Elysse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner were batting on 27 and 13 respectively at stumps.

Australia trail by 234 runs after India declared their first innings at 377 for eight.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Stella Campbell 2/47, Ellyse Perry 2/76).

Australia Women: 143 for 4 in 60 overs (Meg Lanning 38, Jhulan Goswami 2/27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/31). 

India
Australia
Pink Ball Test
Test series
Sports News

