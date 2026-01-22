'Pitted against my own': Gautam Gambhir reacts to Shashi Tharoor's 'man with hardest job' post amid mounting criticism
While not explicitly naming anyone or directly addressing what he meant, it is assumed that Gambhir was talking about the rumours and allegations on his role in dropping Rohit Sharma from ODI captaincy as well as the rift in the dressing room between him and senior players in the team.
In Nagpur, enjoyed a good &frank discussion with my old friend @GautamGambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s! He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm &walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able… pic.twitter.com/LOHPygVV0E
Thanks a lot Dr @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach’s supposedly “unlimited authority” will become clear. Till then I’m amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best! https://t.co/SDNzLt73v5