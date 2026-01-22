'Pitted against my own': Gautam Gambhir reacts to Shashi Tharoor's 'man with hardest job' post amid mounting criticism

While not explicitly naming anyone or directly addressing what he meant, it is assumed that Gambhir was talking about the rumours and allegations on his role in dropping Rohit Sharma from ODI captaincy as well as the rift in the dressing room between him and senior players in the team.