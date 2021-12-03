Playing line of ball crucial on Wankhede track: Gill

Playing the line of ball is crucial on spin-friendly Wankhede track: Gill

Gill was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who scalped all the four Indian batters on the day

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 03 2021, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 20:18 ist
India batter Shubman Gill. Credit: AFP File Photo

Young India opener Shubhman Gill on Friday emphasised on the need to play the line of the ball on a Wankhede pitch that is helping the spinners from the first day of the second Test against New Zealand.

The 22-year-old Gill scored 44 runs off 71 balls, missing out on the opportunity to get a big Test knock under his belt.

He was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who scalped all the four Indian batters on the day.

"I was batting well and it was an opportunity for me to go big, but unfortunately I missed out on this one. There wasn't much for the pacers but there was something for the spinners," Gill said after day's play.

Also Read | India 221-4 at stumps against New Zealand in second Test

"The odd ball was turning and gripping initially. But I think as the match went on, the wicket settled a bit.

"It's important to play the line of the ball. If it's spinning, don't go with the spin. If it spins too much, you just hope it doesn't take the outside edge. And you try not to get lbw, specially to left-arm spinners."

Gill is playing his 10th Test match but has not managed to score a hundred as yet. He has four fifties to his name in 18 innings so far. He insisted that focus is not an issue behind the failure to get a three-figure score. His Test best score is 91.

"Unfortunately I haven't got a hundred yet in these 10 matches but it's not because of my concentration. I feel converting hundreds into big ones is actually one of my strengths."

Talking about his opening partner Mayank Agrawal, who remained unbeaten on 120 at stumps, Gill said, "It was a great knock, absolutely determined and great innings. To be able to play 250 balls in a day and remain unbeaten is great."

Check out latest DH vides here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shubman Gill
India
New Zealand
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

 