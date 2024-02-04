'Prince' of Indian batting Shubman Gill shows his class

Visakhapatnam: The ‘prince’ of Indian batting was under duress in recent months after a promising start to his reign had hit a rough road. Runs had dried up, confidence had taken a hit and the long rope accorded to him was questioned by some critics. On a sunny Sunday, he responded, and like a king in waiting.
Shepherding the Indian innings single-handedly as wickets kept tumbling at the other end in the second Test, the 24-year-old hit a morale-boosting 104 (147b) as the hosts posted 255 all out in 78.3 overs, setting England a target of 399 runs at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium.
The visitors, seeking to go 2-0 up, unleashed their Bazball again to take stumps at a confident 67/1, setting the stage for a cracking fourth day where India will have to bowl exceptionally well on a surface that’s not deteriorating at the rate it was expected.
Since the 128 he slammed against Australia in the series-concluding Test on a flatbed in Ahmedabad last March, Gill’s form in the longest format had taken a nosedive. His highest score prior to this Test was 36, the gifted youngster often getting out due to silly errors despite making good starts.
While the pitches in South Africa prior to the England series were extremely challenging, the ones in India were the stage for him to sing the redemption song. But his technique was found wanting in the first Test in Hyderabad where he played with hard hands constantly and could only manage 23 and 0. The pressure grew manifold when he got out for 34 in the first innings here, yet again gifting his wicket away after a promising beginning.
Hailed as the future captain, and the one to take over the reign from Virat Kohli as the next batting superstar of India, Gill showed a remarkable improvement in his batsmanship in the second innings to show why there’s so much hope and trust pinned on him.
Unlike in the first innings where he fell for the Anderson trap by flashing outside the off-stump, he batted with restraint as the English veteran breathed fire with a blistering opening spell of 4-1-6-2. Gill was compact in his defence, trusted his technique and appeared determined to break his bad run.
In fact, England, sensing the pressure Gill was under to perform, tightened the noose around his neck with some tight bowling. There were at least three close appeals and one where the right-hander was given out leg before wicket. Thankfully, Gill chose to review it and to his delight the decision was reversed after replays showed he’d gotten an edge. Gill was living the tough life early on but he grounded it out patiently.
Then, as the confidence started to rise, the adrenaline started to flow. He used his feat brilliantly against the spinners, stepping down often to Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed. Every time the ball was pitched up, he didn’t hold back from charging down and smacking boundaries.
It wasn’t just the footwork that Gill impressive with. He played the sweep and reverse-sweep whenever opportunities presented to chug along smoothly even as rest of his batting partners kept alighting at stops needlessly through poor shot-selection.
One sensed there’ll be a loud cry of relief when he brought up his third Test century in the 52nd over. But there was nothing. Gill silently acknowledged the applause from the dressing room and fans, and resumed duty.
Sadly, he couldn’t convert the century into a massive one like Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double in the first innings and India batters then batted liked millionaires to allow England back into the game.
It was a great opportunity for India to shut the door on their rivals but they have left it slightly open, like in Hyderabad, with some callous batting. Now, it’s up to the bowlers to bail them out on Monday.
Root injures finger
England suffered a blow on the third day of the second Test after ace batter Joe Root injured his right little finger and the management hoping it’s nothing serious as they chase 399 for an improbable win against India in Visakhapatnam, reports DHNS.
“He took a knock on it this morning in practice and took one in the field,” said James Anderson at the end of the day press conference. “Just making sure it’s as good as possible for tomorrow. There’s a chance we will need him with the bat so it’s making sure he can hold a bat.”