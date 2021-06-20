Pujara could have rotated strike better: Steyn

Pujara could have rotated strike better: Steyn

India ended the second day on 146 for 3

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2021, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 13:56 ist
India's Cheteshwar Pujara walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn believes India batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara could have rotated the strike better during the second day of World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Pujara's strike-rate has been a constant subject of debate for sometime now and the India No. 3 did his stats no good on Saturday, scoring 8 off 54 balls.

He took 36 balls to get off the mark and was eventually trapped in front of wicket by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

Also read: Virat Kohli keeps New Zealand at bay in World Test final

"...I'm sure if he (Pujara) looked back and looked at the sample of video analysis, he would find that there are deliveries there where he could have created the opportunity to maybe rotate a little bit more strike," Steyn said on ESPNCricinfo.

"I saw something come up and it was like 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 and then a wicket. I'm sure in all those 50 balls, he could have rotated strike and just gotten that scoring to nudge on a little bit for himself and as well as his team."

India ended the second day on 146 for 3 with skipper Virat Kohli (44 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) at the crease.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dale Steyn
Cheteshwar Pujara
Cricket
Test cricket
New Zealand cricket
India vs New Zealand

What's Brewing

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 