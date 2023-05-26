Rain delays toss of IPL playoff between GT and MI

Rain delays toss of IPL playoff between Gujarat and Mumbai

The winner of this match will face Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday.

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 26 2023, 19:07 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 19:32 ist
Credit: Twitter/@mipaltan

Rain delayed the toss for the final IPL playoff between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The world's biggest cricket stadium remained covered after a heavy spell of rain even after it stopped, leaving puddles of water on the ground and dark clouds still hovering.

In the case of a washout, the team higher in the standings -- table-toppers Gujarat -- would move into the final to face Chennai Super Kings, who won the first playoff.

Five-time winners Mumbai hammered Lucknow Super Giants in a knockout match on Wednesday to book their meeting with Gujarat, who lost the opening playoff to Chennai.

The final is scheduled at the same venue on Sunday.

