Raina to play for UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to play for his home state Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled to take place in January next year.

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August but the World Cup-winning cricketer will continue to play domestic cricket for his native state, Uttar Pradesh and in the Indian Premier League.

"All set for the camp, warming up for the upcoming season among the lions of @UPCACricket!," Raina tweeted, along with images of his training in the nets.

Even though the 34-year-old left-handed batsman hasn't played competitive cricket for the past one year, he has been training hard in the gym and keeping himself fit for the upcoming domestic season.

The BCCI had to postpone the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to January 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is set to be played across six states under-bio secure environment from January 10 to 31.