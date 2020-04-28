Ramiz Raja suggests jail time for match-fixing, compares it to COVID-19

Ramiz Raja suggests jail time for match-fixing

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Apr 28 2020, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 12:23 ist
Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said criminalising match-fixing can be a "useful deterrent" to fight the menace which, according to him, needs a concerted effort like the one currently on to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Batsman Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday after he failed to report corrupt approaches, prompting Raja and Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa to have a discussion on match-fixing on social media.

"This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo? He's (Akmal) quite high profile, isn't he? Do you think jail time would win the war?" Mbangwa tweeted.

In reply, Raja said all stakeholders of the game must come together to eradicate match-fixing.

"Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It's like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I," Raja tweeted.

Raja had also expressed his displeasure after Akmal was found guilty, saying it was such a waste of talent.

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It's high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing," he tweeted on Monday.

