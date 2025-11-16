Menu
Ranji Trophy: Smaran, Karun Nair make the right noises

The in-form duo of Smaran and Nair combined to add 119 runs for the fourth wicket after Chandigarh controlled the first phase of play in the morning after being asked to bowl first.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 15:44 IST
Sports NewsCricketRanji Trophy

