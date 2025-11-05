Menu
RCB for sale? Diageo to review interest in IPL franchise: Reports

It is presumed that Diageo -- will begin a strategic review of its investment in the IPL franchise as the spirits maker plans to focus more on its core -- alcohol business.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 14:25 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 14:25 IST
