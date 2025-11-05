<p>The rumours over sale of Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">(RCB) </a>has resurfaced with reports emerging that its current owners -- Diageo -- will begin a strategic review of its investment in the unit as the the spirits maker plans to focus more on its core -- alcohol business.</p><p>United Spirits Ltd sells brands such as "Royal Challenge" whisky and "Smirnoff" vodka. </p><p>It has benefited from affluent Indians splurging on premium products including high-priced liquor to watches and jewellery.</p>.Is RCB up for sale? Lalit Modi fuels Bengaluru-based franchise's sale rumours with social media post.<p>RCB has teams compete in both men's IPL and and Women's Premier League -- an annual franchsie-based T20 tournament hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. </p><p>Earlier this year, RCB's men's team, who has Virat Kohli as its marquee player, clinched a maiden IPL title, while the women's team which is led by Smriti Mandhanna had won title in 2024.</p><p>Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd "has been a valuable and strategic asset" but is "non-core" to United Spirits' alcobev business, CEO Praveen Someshwar said in an exchange filing. The firm will continue to review its India portfolio, he added.</p><p>The company did not disclose details of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports. Diageo was seeking a valuation of about $2 billion for the team earlier this year, according to media reports.</p><p>The sports business accounted for 8.3 per cent of United Spirits' total core profit for the year ended March 31, 2025.</p><p>United Spirits said the review process will be completed by March 31, 2026.</p><p>RCB's stocks had increased after they ended their 17-year-old wait by clinching their maiden IPL title which propelled the franchise's valuation to $269 million, and helped them dethrone 'sentimental favourites' Chennai Super Kings from the top spot.</p><p>Business tycoon Vijay Mallya had owned RCB right from its inception before liquor barons Diageo Plc bought them in 2016.</p><p>The talk of a sale first emerged in June after RCB’s maiden IPL title win was followed by a deadly stampede outside the Karnataka State Cricket Association-owned Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that resulted in loss of 12 lives. <br><br>(with inputs from agencies)</p>