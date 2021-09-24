RCB hope to bounce back after KKR defeat | IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hope to come back to winning ways as they take on mighty Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 35 of IPL 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. CSK have fetched 6 wins from 8 matches while RCB have 10 points from their 8 games.

RCB were humiliated by KKR by 9 wickets while CSK defeated MI 20 runs in their previous games.

Here is the preview of the match between RCB and CSK.

SWOT for RCB

Strengths: RCB were reduced to just 92 by Kolkata Knight Riders but batting remains the team's biggest strength. The performance against KKR is a minor blip. The batting lineup comprising Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell has together put up five fifties and one hundred this year. If these four batters are on song, then CSK bowlers would have a tough time on field.

Weaknesses: The team composition is such that RCB has to fit in at least one uncapped Indian batter in the playing XI. Players who have been considered for this spot have been disappointing so far. Rajat Patidar has scored 71 runs from 4 innings. KS Bharat could manage only 16 runs. Sachin Baby was out on just 7 in the only innings he has played so far.

Opportunities: Harshal Patel is this season’s leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps. He has 3 more wickets than Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan who is his nearest competitor in the race for the coveted Purple Cap. If Patel can continue his wicket-taking form, he would race ahead and has a strong chance to win the Purple Cap.

Threats: The team sits at the third spot but it has a poor net run rate of -0.706. The UAE leg of the tournament has proven to be good for the chasing pack of KKR and RR, both of whom won their previous matches, which in turn improved their net run rate, too. If RCB loses this match, then KKR and RR could catch the team in the race for a playoff spot.

SWOT for CSK

Strengths: CSK’s all-rounders are in great shape. The likes of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo have all contributed with either bat or ball or both. Contribution from all-rounders has increased CSK's bowling and batting depth.

Weaknesses: Suresh Raina’s form with the bat remains a cause of concern. The left-hander has scored only 127 runs from 7 outings averaging just 21.16. For the past many years, Raina has been one of CSK’s most prolific run-scorers. His decline with the bat should concern the team.

Opportunities: IPL 2021 is proving to be Ruturaj Gaikwad’s breakthrough season. The CSK opener has smashed 3 fifties and is averaging 40.57. Should he continue with his sublime run-scoring form, he has the opportunity to win the ‘Young Emerging Player of the Year’ award.

Threats: There isn’t any immediate threat to the team. The team is performing well and only if things go horribly wrong in the remaining matches, CSK would fail to qualify for the playoffs.

Head-to-head

Matches played: 27

RCB wins: 9

CSK wins: 17

No Result: 1

What happened in the reverse fixture earlier in the season?

Earlier in the season, the two teams locked horns at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, CSK posted 191/4 thanks to Faf fu Plessis’s 50 from 41 balls and Ravindra Jadeja's thrilling 62 from 28 deliveries. RCB faltered in the chase thanks to the spin bowling of Jadeja and Imran Tahir. Jadeja picked 3 wickets and Tahir scalped two RCB batters as Virat Kohli’s team was stopped on just 122/9 in 20 overs.

Form Guide

RCB: L-L-W-L-W

CSK: W-L-W-W-W

Pitch and conditions

This is the first match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground for this leg of IPL 2021. Hence, it is unknown how the pitch could behave. But if last year’s trends are anything to go by, then the pitches at the stadium are batting friendly.

The evening will be partly cloudy and warm. The temperature will be around 34° C. Humidity level be around 60 per cent.

Team News

Ambati Rayudu was injured while batting against Mumbai Indians and walked off the field. Rayudu’s fitness remains the only area of concern for CSK. England all-rounder Sam Curran was unavailable for selection for CSK’s previous fixture against Mumbai Indians as he was completing his mandatory quarantine period, but he should be available for selection now.

RCB have no issues around player selection.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kyle Jamieson, Sam Curran, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

Impact player for RCB

Harshal Patel: Virat Kohli would want Harshal Patel to be back amongst wickets. The pacer has picked 17 wickets and is this year’s top-wicket taker. The pacer is introduced in the middle overs and is dangerous in the death overs with his yorkers. Patel conceded 51 runs from his 4 overs against CSK earlier in the tournament but he had picked the wickets of Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu.

Impact player for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja: The Indian all-rounder will again be the player to watch out for from CSK. Ravindra Jadeja has picked 6 wickets this season and scored 157 runs. The last time these two teams faced each other, Jadeja was at peak of his all-rounder abilities. In that match, Jadeja blasted 62 runs from 28 balls, picked 3 wickets and affected one run-out. MS Dhoni would be hoping that Jadeja is able to replicate that match-winning performance.

